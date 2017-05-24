Kampala — KCCA invigorated their quarterfinal aspirations by bouncing back from the opening day defeat to Fus Rabat to beat Tunisia's Club African 2-1 in a Caf confederation Cup game played at Phillip Omondi Stadium last evening.

Mike Mutebi's men had to recover a Mokhtar Belkhither delicious long range drive early on to fashion this victory through a clinical header from Derrick Nsibambi and a Tom Masiko pile driver from about 20 yards.

The victory was the second KCCA were registering against as many Maghreb clubs this year, the first - a 1-0 win over Egypt's Al-Masry - coming in the last round of the tournament.

KCCA, 3-0 victims to Morocco's Fus Rabat in Group A's first game, now go level with Club Africain, who started their campaign on a high with a 3-1 victory over Rivers United of Nigeria, on three points.

Fus, who remain top on three points as well, face Rivers United tonight. With KCCA hosting the Nigerians, Rivers, on June 3, they will hope to maximize points at home if they are to finish among the top two to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Mike believes their display last evening suggests they will. "We played well," he said, "Actually our best match of the season so far. Tactically fantastic, we were pressing these tough fellows, and players played with belief."

His Africain counterpart Chiheb Ellili said "It is disappointing we lose because we are looking for first (position) but we have also games at home, we will try to do full (win all) at home and get some outside."

The visitors, famous here for a 7-3 aggregate defeat of Villa 26 years ago, probed early and did not show the jitteriness and uncertainly that Al-Masry showed, for example.

It took only 20 minutes for them to make their presence fully felt, a harmless ball from the right midfield finding Belkhither around 20 yards from goal. There was little sign of danger, and spectators and KCCA players seemed to agree; at least from the body language.

Africain opener

Only one man knew the danger, because he was danger. Belkhither controlled the ball, confirmed goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan was off his line, and drilled it over him and in off the inside of the crossbar.

Shocked silence engulfed thousands of home souls.

Prayer was not concede the second, yet KCCA players, who never stopped trying, had other ideas.

With the clock ticking to half time, Africain cleared a KCCA corner into Allan Okello's way, the youngster, who was later replaced by Paul Mucureezi, releasing skipper Denis Okot.

Okot weighted in a teasing far-post ball from the right, Nsibambi towering over the tall Egyptian backline of Jaziri Fakherddine and company to head home past Ben Mustapha, who was ordinary all evening, the two brilliant goals beyond him notwithstanding.

KCCA returned the better said in the second half, playing some eye-catching passing football between Masiko, Okello, Nsibambi, Denis Rukundo and Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

It was only fitting that Masiko, impeccable in his last eight or so games, won it for the home side, seizing possession near the 18-yard area and thumping in a 62nd minute belter past a hapless Mustapha, a replica of his league goal against Lweza.

Group a result

KCCA 2-1 Club Africain

Today

Rivers United vs Fus Rabat

June 2

Fus Rabat vs Club Africain

June 3

KCCA vs Rivers United

GROUP A

P W D L F A Pts

Fus Rabat 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Africain 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

KCCA 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Rivers 1 0 0 1 1 3 0