Uganda Has No Room to Error

Kampala — Team Uganda will have no room for error when they face Singapore on Day Two of the ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division Three at Entebbe Oval today.

The Cricket Cranes cannot afford to stain their cloth anymore after crumbling in front of their own faithful to lose their competition opener by 66 runs to Canada at Lugogo Oval yesterday.

Coach Steve Tikolo's side was left with lots to ponder on their way back to camp at Hotel Africana after a rare false start at this tier of global cricket.

In all past four editions of the WCL Division Three, Uganda had won all opening matches in Australia 2007, Argentina 2009, Bermuda 2013 and Malaysia 2014. "Maybe it is the pressure of playing at home," Tikolo said of Uganda's loss.

Save for a hard-fought adorable start in their bowling session, Uganda paid the price for failing to contain Canadian hitter Rizwat Cheema who struck a match-winning 91 runs and the poor batting start in the chase.

"It is a long tournament and we cannot panic. One game at a time for now. We have to polish up against Malaysia tomorrow (today)," Tikolo said.

"But look at the way we fielded. We dropped some catches that we take on a daily. If Deus (Muhumuza) had taken that catch of Cheema, we would have bowled them out for 150-odd and that would have been an easy to chase."

Perhaps, luck was not Uganda's way right from dawn when the clouds opened up.

It rained for nearly two hours, forcing the game to be reduced to 42 overs by umpires Kenyan David Odhiambo and Nepalese Kalidas Viswanadan.

Here, Canadian skipper Nitish Kumar opted to bat, the sun later popping out bright at midday to suite his batsmen. But it seemed a wrong call when the 2011 World Cup finalists lost three wickets in a space of four balls to remain at 74-4 after 15.1 overs.

Kumar, scorer of a 106-ball 104 ton against Uganda in the ICC WCL Division Two in Namibia two years ago had departed for a 43-run-a-ball within that spectacular collapse.

Prior to his hazy run-out by Charles Waiswa (2/42) from mid-on position, Kumar had been the architect of 42-run second-wicket combo with Navneet Dhaliwal (15 off 31), also caught by Waiswa off Henry Ssenyondo (1/42).

Star batsman Jimmy Hansra had also departed for a duck after lbw by Davis Karashani (1/23) and at that point, Uganda felt within control but all crumbled when Cheema walked in.

After making 10 runs, the Pakistan-born player was given a lifeline when he was dropped by Deus Muhumuza (0/23) at the rope at long-on. Cheema went to pile three boundaries and 10 sixes while sending the spectators off their seats in fear of the flying ball for his half-ton off 44 balls.

By the time he was caught by Ukani Shahzad at deep square leg, Cheema's damage including a 105-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Dhanuka Pathirana (35 off 72), Canada was home with a decent 234/8 total.

"That's how I play. I was lucky to be dropped on 3. I felt bad that I didn't get the 100." Cheema stated. "Now I want to go on and become the player of the series." In the chase, Uganda were 20-3 after 3.5 overs as Arthur Kyobe, Hamu Kayondo and Arnold Otwani departed for single digits. Not even Roger Mukasa (21 off 39), Ukani (29 off 50), Karashani (21 off 33), Muhumuza (30 off 54) nor Mohammed Irfan (31 off 23) could rescue the ship.

Uganda must now confront Singapore, a side they beat by a run in Malaysia three years ago, with greater verve.

Singapore beat Malaysia by seven wickets in Kyambogo with Anish Paraam stroking 50 off 92 in while chasing a revised score of 122.

Yesterday's result

Malaysia 121/10 Singapore 123/3

(Singapore won by 7 wickets via D/L with 82 balls remaining)

Canada 234/8 Uganda 168/10

(Canada won by 66 runs with 22 balls remaining)

U.S.A. 180/7 v Oman 184/6

(Oman won by 4 wickets via D/L with 20 balls remaining)