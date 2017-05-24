24 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Learning Curve for Mutebi's Side On and Off the Pitch in Confederation Cup

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — KCCA coach Mike Mutebi has in the recent past talked about how his team's excursions on the continent are a learning curve.

And as expected the learning has not been limited to the pitch.

After qualifying for the group stages the Lugogo-based club have endured a steep learning curve.

First, they were barred from dressing in their Startimes branded jerseys after failing to notify Caf in time of their sponsors' availability.

The stringent sponsorship rules of the competition also meant they were not be able to don their usual home kit for yesterday's 2-1 win over Club Africain.

The changes seemed to affect the fans too with those who came clad in the club's replica jerseys asked to turn them inside out. This was in addition to Startimes banners and teardrops all removed from the stadium.

The club was also asked to make adjustments in the dressing rooms including fitting fully stocked fridges and television sets.

The club will in future also have to build a media centre as they used a makeshift area on the sidelines to fulfill media obligations.

The media has not been spared to with radio and TV stations all barred from getting footage of the game through unofficial means.

