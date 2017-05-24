Uganda: Captains Tendo, Mubiru Lead Dolphins to Glory in Kenya

Kampala — Dolphins captains Tendo Kaumi and Swagia Mubiru led by example as the club defended their trophy for a fifth successive time at the Kenya Junior Championships at Makini School, Nairobi over the weekend.

Dolphins won 29 gold, 19 silver and 15 bronze medals to garner 563 points while Silverfin Academy, also from Uganda, came second with 195.5 points (six gold, eight silvers and seven bronze) at the meet that attracted 20 clubs and schools.

Uganda's third representative Seals - with only female swimmers - were 14th overall with 30 points although their swimmer Joy Alanda, 11, stood out with 12 points after winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

"This being my last juniors' gala, it was important for me to do well and lead the team by example," Mubiru, who won three gold and two silver individual medals for 21 points in the 11 year old girls' category, said.

Tendo, 11, led a group of boys that included his brother Pendo Kaumi by collecting 25 points with five individual golds. Both Tendo and Mubiru will now move on to the more competitive age categories but Dolphins still possess more capable swimmers like Jordan Ssamula, 9, who also stood out with 23 points from four golds and one silver.

"We have always worked hard under coach Muzafaru (Muwanguzi) and we shall continue to do so," Mubiru, a P7 candidate, added.