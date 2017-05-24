Uganda: Proline Striker Senkatuka Earns Uganda Cranes Recall for Chan Qualifiers

Kampala — For netting 11 goals for Proline in the recently concluded Azam Uganda Premier League, Nelson Senkatuka has been rewarded with a recall to the national team squad set to face South Sudan in July.

The former KCCA striker was with the Cranes during the Cecafa tourney triumph in Ethiopia two years ago but there hasn't been a coach from coach Micho Sredojevic since. "Playing for Proline made him regain scoring confidence but we shall measure and see how he will fare in competition with other players in striking line," Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Senkatuka is likely to vie for the four slots among the strikers in the final team. Other options selected by Micho include Vipers' pair Erisa Ssekisambu and Milton Karisa.

Francis Olaki (Soana), Emma Okwi and Umar Kasumba (both SC Villa), Shaban Muhammad (Onduparaka), Julius Malingumu (The Saints) and Villa Oromchan (Bul).

"Like Okwi, the senior team door is open for Senkatuka is he impresses, "Micho added. The player welcomed the recall as a reward for his effort.

"It (summon) feels good because my hard work and effort have been rewarded, " Sekantuka revealed. "Hopefully I can keep my form and score goals then."

His well punctuated goals helped Proline finish in a respectable eighth spot in the league and he reveals the magic behind the turnaround.

"I was just a matter of putting my place in the right place. I got support from my teammates and coaches and began to score. I should have score more though," he added.

The 40-man team starts training today. The double header against South Sudan is set for July 14 and 21 with the first leg away in Juba while the return will be in Kampala. The aggregate winner will the face either Rwanda or Tanzania for a ticket for the 2018 Chan finals in Kenya.

No KCCA was named on the team because of their Caf Confedaration Cup duty but Lebanon based Hassan Wasswa Mawanda was accorded a chance to train with the team.

Chan qualifier july 14 & 21

Uganda vs South Sudan