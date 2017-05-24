Uganda: The Last Cry for an Anti-Trust Law for Consumer Protection

opinion

A survey conducted and reported by the Daily Monitor on Wednesday May 10 2017, indicated that unpacked sugar which initially cost Shs4,600 is now Shs5,800 and packed sugar is sold Shs7,000 from Shs6,000.

One reason of the many reported for the lewd sugar price increase is that two of the only four sugar factories in the country have been temporarily closed for routine factory machine maintenance.

Reports available suggest that the same excuse for sugar shortages in the country has been advanced year in, year out. Every time sugar shortage is experienced in the country, at least two of the four factories are always undergoing routine maintenance albeit at an alternate arrangement among them.

The same intended results being sugar price surges and ultimately tax waivers granted by government have always been achieved by these companies just like in the current situation.

It is my submission that the conduct by the management of these factories is a price fixing scheme which runs counter the spirit of an Anti-Trust legal regime.

Price fixing generally involves any agreement, direct or indirect between competitors to tamper with prices or price levels, or terms and conditions of sale. The price fixing scheme may take place either at a wholesale or retail level and, although it need not involve every competitor in a particular market, it usually involves most of the competitors in the particular market.

In the circumstance, Uganda is "blessed" with only four competitors; the big boys in the sugar manufacturing business. They can bully and bite as and when they wish with impunity.

The unformed and rather un-researched reaction to my Anti-Trust law violation indictment would be that Uganda is a capitalistic and as such a free economy where price fixing by "competitors" is impossible. That prices of goods and service are fixed by the forces of demand and supply of goods in "our free economy."

This free economy defense is the same unfortunate rhetoric from government officials who seem to suggest that the government's hands are tied. That government cannot dictate upon these companies to reduce the sugar prices or at least charge a reasonable price.

Of course, the usual fear of scaring away "investors" misses not in the rhetoric. I will concede to the fact that Uganda is a free market economy where prices are naturally set by the economic forces of demand and supply.

However, I disagree with the defense that the government's hands are tied.

Certainly, the government has options but the tax holiday one as adopted by government is catastrophic. It acts as an incentive to repeat the same price fixing scheme by these companies. A yearly tax holiday however short is too good a deal to resist by any serious company.

This short term approach is evocative of the Christian teaching that; for whoever has, more will be given but whoever does not have, even the little they have will be taken away.

The solution is for government to pass an Anti-Trust law that will prevent these sharks from milking a rat.

With such a law, an Anti-Trust Agency can be provided for to investigate the conduct of firms involved in price collusion at the expense of Ugandan consumers. Such conducts will have to be made criminal. More so, a better organised free market economy will stand and consumers will be protected.

The largest free market economy in the world, the United States of America promulgated an Anti-Trust law as early as 1890, the Sharman Act.

The spirit behind this Anti-Trust law was to protect American consumers from exploitation by capitalists. Uganda can do the same.

Unfortunately, both our beloved corpulent Parliament and Cabinet are looking on as these companies continue to exploit our lack of consumer protection laws such as an Anti-Trust law.

Lastly, I would like to remind government that be that lack of food items such as bread and salt played a large role as one of the causes of the French Revolution between 1789 and 1799.

Mr Mayora is a health economist with SPEED - Makerere University School of Public Health.