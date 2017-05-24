24 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nduhirabandi Desperate to Save Marines FC From Relegation

By Peter Kamasa

Despite earning a crucial point against former league champions APR, Marines FC head coach Abdul Kalim 'Coka' Nduhirabandi has conceded that his team is not yet safe from relegation. The coach insists that they need to take maximum points from their remaining two games in order to remain in top division.

The Rubavu-based side drew 1-1 against APR on Monday afternoon at Kigali Stadium, a point that saw them move three points away from the relegation spot.

Omar Ngandu scored for APR in the 17th minute while Bertin Dusenge netted the equaliser for Nduhuribandi's side.

"We have had poor performance in the recent games and it has put us in a difficult position where we are required to win our remaining two games if we are to save our season, it will be easy but it's a mountain we must climb," said Kalim.

Marines are currently 13th with 27 points, one point above SC Kiyovu that were supposed to play against AS Kigali on Tuesday and three points ahead of Gicumbi FC who were supposed to play against Musanze FC also on Tuesday.

In their remaining fixtures, they will play SC Kiyovu and Police FC.

Rwanda

