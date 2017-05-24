24 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda's Nootri Products Acquire Quality Certification Mark

Tagged:

Related Topics

Africa Improved Foods' Nootri brand has been awarded the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) S-Mark for quality, the firm has said in a statement.

Prosper Ndayiragije, Africa Improved Foods Rwanda country manager, said the certification was a "timely and welcome" development for the $60 million plant which is keen to expand its footprint to the region, especially into the Ugandan and the DR Congo markets.

"The RS339:2017 certification is an official stamp of approval and gives consumers full confidence that Nootri products meet requisite standards and quality and are ideal for consumption," Ndayiragije said in the statement on Monday.

He added that the firm does not compromise on quality.

Nootri's range of products includes NootriMama for pregnant and breast-feeding mothers, while NootriToto is for young children aged between six months and two years.

According to the RSB acting division manager for national standards, Athanasie Mukeshiyaremye, the S-Mark is proof that Nootri products conform to the set standards requirements.

Lillian Umuhumuza, the Africa Improved Foods Rwanda quality manager, said: "We are committed to complying with RSB quality standards. We have demonstrated our ability to consistently provide products that, not only meet needs of customers, but also meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements," she said.

Today, conformity assessment is increasingly becoming part and parcel of world trade, she added, noting that many products require testing and subsequent compliance to respective standards or regulations before getting access to certain markets.

Rwanda

How Soon Will Africans Have a Visa-Free Regime?

The African Union committee on free movement of people across the continent is currently meeting in Kigali to review a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.