Rwanda/Tanzania: Rusheshangoga Set to Join Tanzania's Singida United

Rwanda international and APR right back Michel Ruseshangoga is on the brink of completing a move to Tanzania's newly promoted Premier League side Singida United in a reported US$50,000 (about Rwf42.5m) deal at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old right back has been one of the most consistent players in the Azam Rwanda Premier League since joining APR at the end of the 2011/2012 season from Isonga FC.

It is reported that he is set to sign a two-year deal where he will earn a salary of US$3,000 (about Rwf2.5 million) on top of accommodation and a vehicle.

However, when contacted about the development, the APR assistant captain refuted the claims saying: "I think I am an APR player and I think we shall decide on what will happen at the end of the season. We still need to finish the league strong and after that we will be looking to the next step."

But one of his closest teammates who preferred to remain anonymous revealed that a deal between the player, his club (APR) and Singinda United has been verbally agreed.

"I know Michel will not play for APR next season. He just doesn't want it to be in the media now because he wants to finish his season well with APR, but a move to Singida United is all but done," the source said.

He will be the second Rwandan player to have joined Singida United after Police's Danny Usengimana who was also bought by the club at a reported US$100,000 (about Rwf82.6 million) - also on a two-year deal - and will join at the end of the season.

Since 2009, Rusheshangoga has featured for national football teams at all levels (U-17, U-20 and senior Amavubi).

He was part of Junior Wasps side which played in the final of the 2011 Africa U-17 Youth Championships held in Kigali and helped Rwanda finish as runners-up after losing 2-1 in the final to Burkina Faso. This booked them a ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2011 in Mexico.