Rwanda: Rugby - Lion De Fer Eye Genocide Memorial Tourney

By Pontian Kabeera

After nearly three years without adding any trophy to their cabin, Lion de Fer rugby club will be looking for redemption in this year's Genocide memorial tournament slated for June 3 at Gahanga Rugby grounds, according to their team captain Yannick Sangwa.

The 27-year-old skipper is confident that his side can end the dominance by Ugandan teams that have won the annual event for the past two years.

Before 2014 when they last won it, Lion de fer had won the tourney for three consecutive years.

"The coming of Ugandan teams marked the end of the tournament dominance but this year, we are ready to defy all odds and reclaim our glory, we believe this year, the title is ours," said Sangwa

Many teams have been invited for this tournament from across the region and these include Leopards and lions from Arusha, Tanzania, Uganda veterans, Jinja hippos, LMC Rugby Club from Uganda as well as Kenya Veterans and Okapi from DR Congo. However, the invited teams are yet to confirm their participation in the tournament.

Before the tournament, the players will have a walk to remember, which will begin from the Convention Centre up to Amahoro national stadium. Jinja hippos are the defending champions.

