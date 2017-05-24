Rwanda: RNOSC Lines Up Events to Celebrate Olympic Day

This year's International Olympic Day will be held on June 23 and in Rwanda the event will be celebrated for a week from June 23-27 in Gatagara, Huye district and Kigali, according to Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC).

The day is celebrated by Olympians all over the world and is aimed at celebrating the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic Movement by Pierre de Coubertain in 1894.

This year, RNOSC will partner with Kids Play International (KPL), a nonprofit making organization whose mission is to use sport and the Olympic Values to promote gender equity in communities impacted by genocide.

Eugene Nzabanterura the RNOSC official who is in charge of the organisation has said a number of special activities will take place during the week-long celebrations.

"The week will be dedicated to demonstrating the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and fair play so as to create powerful social change for the people in communities," said Nzabanterura

Formerly known as Olympic Day Run, the event is an international Olympic Movement activity promoting mass participation in sports and is usually held in June and organized by National Olympic Committees (NOCs) across the world.

Last year, RNOSC celebrated the day with colorful athletics events in Huye District, Southern Province.