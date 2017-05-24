24 May 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo to Launch #I Am a Nigerian Campaign

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, would be the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of the #I AM A NIGERIAN campaign, on May 25, 2017 at the Abuja NICON Luxury Hotel, the organisers of the event have said.

The Coordinator of Project One organisation, Mrs. Bisayo Busari-Akinadeju, said in a statement issued on Tuesday that other distinguished Nigerians would also attend the NIGERIAN campaign, some as keynote speakers.

She said the NIGERIAN campaign is aimed at reawakening the consciousness of Nigerians especially the youths "who had always been referred to as the future of tomorrow."

According to Akinadeju, "At Project One, we realised that today is the tomorrow we have all talked about and there appears to be a wide gap between the past, present and future leaders.

"Our aim is to orientate Nigerians to be proud of who they really are by admission, confession and manifestation.

"We started the social media #IAMANIGERIAN FOR THIS purpose.

"We are gradually sending the message to all Nigerians that whoever you are, be it high or low you count," she said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she said the event would also include a conference on youth and governance where past and present leaders would mentor the youth and to further awaken the consciousness of our young ones.

She added that the organisation was also putting together an essay competition for secondary schools titled "if I were the Nigerian President."

Akinadeju said invitations were sent to schools in Abuja and on the social media platform, stressing that the competition would be taken to regions, states and local governments.

"At Project One also, we produce books that young Nigerians can read and be inspired. We write about distinguished Nigerians in the simplest form and one of these is the Project One Nigeria.

"Youth corps members are great participant of this coming congress and as drivers of this vision endorsed by the presidency," she added.

