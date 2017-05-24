Photo: Philip Muyanga/The Nation

Joshua Aomo Ocharo at the Mombasa Law Courts on May 23, 2017 where he was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of defiling a 12 year old girl and deliberately infecting her with HIV.

A man was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old girl and infecting her with HIV.

Mr Joshua Aomo Ocharo will spend the rest of his life in prison for defiling the minor four times between the months of July and September 2015 at Bokole area in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Rabera said the court cannot exercise mercy on the accused.

"You are an adult whom the society entrusted with the responsibility to guide kids, but you breached the trust, you have bad manners," said Mr Rabera.

The magistrate said the accused cannot be allowed to mingle freely in the society hence the need for a harsh sentence to serve as a lesson to others and also to prevent him from doing more harm to other minors.

The court heard that the accused, who was a neighbour to the minor defiled her and gave her Sh50 in the first incident and Sh100 the second time and warned her not to tell anyone.

The minor's mother discovered her daughter had been defiled after she fell ill and tested HIV positive when taken to hospital.

During trial, the court heard that the accused started taking anti-retroviral drugs since 2010 and was thus aware of his status.

The accused in his defence said the charges against him were false and that he never had any relationship with the minor.

In his mitigation, he said he has a family with two children in university.