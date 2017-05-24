Zimbabwe: NERA Abuses Artistes' Names for Publicity

Political parties under the banner National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) have been slammed for using posters with pictures of some of the local Zimdancehall artistes in order to lure people especially youths to attend their so-called rallies countrywide.

This comes in the wake of a recent poster in which the Nera Youth Forum posted on their poster while conducting a voter registration and education launch that they had invited Killer T, Soul Jah Love, Kinnah and Hwindi President to perform during the launch.

The poster had pictures of these artistes but the organisers had not engaged them. The event was held in Chitungwiza recently and the organisers had never engaged these artists to perform during the event.

Some of the artists were out of the country while others had tight schedules, performing elsewhere. Analysts have described the move as a desperate measure by the opposition political parties to lure youths to attend their events.

Some of the local dancehall artistes have since distanced themselves from such events. Killer T who was on the poster distanced himself from the event saying he was performing in the United Kingdom that same weekend.

His manager, Kudzai Biston said the Nera organisers did not even engaged them. "We work with people who engage us, pay us and we sign contracts and these guys did not even talk to us.

"We were surprised to hear that we were on the posters. "That same weekend we had performances in UK and we did not know anything about that show," he said.

He said they were professionals who work with contracts and engagements. "We will take legal action because we don't want to confuse our fans at all. That is not acceptable," he said.

Soul Jah Love said he was not even aware of the show. "They are trying to use our faces for their benefit without even engaging us. That is wrong and we will soon take legal action against them," he said.