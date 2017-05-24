Rwanda: Itorero for Diaspora Youth Due Next Month

Rwandan youths who live or study abroad will begin a month-long civic training exercise on June 12 at the Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre in Gabiro.

The 10th edition of the annual programme, Indangamirwa, will be a special intake, as it targets all those that went through the training since 2008.

At least 2,000 youths have passed through Indangamirwa series.

According to the National Itorero Commission, they felt it was important to bring those who went through the training, some of whom have since returned back home, for a refresher.

At the closure of the ninth edition in August 2016, President Paul Kagame pointed out that it is high time organisers recalled back those that attended the previous series for a refresher course.

Speaking to The New Times, Boniface Rucagu, the chairperson of the commission, said the 10th edition comes to serve the presidential call as well as give extended time to the participants to have an advance training package.

Previously, the session took two weeks.

"This is a special training. We will focus on general civic training, as it has always been, but we will have enough time to put much emphasis on the importance of our culture in the evolving world, the significance of upholding national values, and patriotism," Rucagu said.

Impact of Indangamirwa

According to Rucagu, civic training has had a great impact on the promotion of national values, pride and patriotism among young Rwandans.

"For example, Itorero Indangamirwa graduates normally contribute about 70 per cent of what happens during Rwanda Day events across the world," he said.

"Through such training, our young generations have realised that Rwandan spirit is more important than ethnicity and have always come out in strong to denounce discrimination and promote unity among themselves."

Rucagu added that Indangamirwa is yet another way to prepare Rwandan youth with the "cultural waves that might come with globalisation."

"Studies show that only communities with strong cultural values embedded within their development agenda might survive the shocks of the next century. Bringing Rwandan youth together from all corners of the world for such civic training is a way through which we can prepare stronger and resilient generations for the future," Rucagu said.

The training admits Rwandans between the ages of 18 and 35, who live or lived abroad but have attended the training previously.

Thacienne Bampire, a mentorship officer in charge of learning institutions at the National Itorero Commission, told The New Times that besides past participants, they will also accommodate new ones who fulfill the criteria.