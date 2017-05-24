Photo: Phoebe Okall/The Nation

A delegation from Caf, FKF, Ministry of Sports and Meru County department of Sports during a tour of the Kinoru Stadium, Meru on February 23 2017.

The Meru County government has been given two days to clear up construction debris at Kinoru Stadium ahead of this weekend's SportPesa Premier League match between Tusker and AFC Leopards.

The stadium, which is still under construction, is expected to be part of the venues for next year's Africa Nations Championships (Chan).

A delegation comprising of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), KPL and Tusker officials inspected the stadium on Monday but failed to disclose what they had agreed on after the inspection.

A member of the team, who sought anonymity as he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the delegation, said the team was impressed with the development but they were worried about construction rubble still uncollected on the pitch.

"They asked the county government to clear the pitch by today (Wednesday) before they can officially allow Tusker to host AFC Leopards in the stadium this Sunday," the source said.

He added that the delegation will issue an official statement on Thursday after they have confirmed if the stadium is ready to host the match.

This will be the first high profile match to be played at Kinoru after it was closed in June 2014 for renovation.

Champions Tusker, who had adopted Kinoru as their new home ground that year, were forced to relocate their home matches to Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos for the 2015 and 2016 season.

The brewers have shuffled between Ruaraka grounds and Afraha Stadium for their home matches this season.