Ghana: I've Forgiven Dumelo - A1 Bread CEO

CEO of the now famous A1 bread company, Godfred Obeng Boateng, says he has accepted the apology from Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo over the controversial Instagram post which mocked him.

Dumelo in the post wondered why a graduate of the KNUST will be hawking bread along the streets, but later took down the post and apologised after he was heavily chastised on social media.

In an interview on GHToday on GHone Tuesday, May 23, the KNUST graduate-turned-businessman said he has gotten over the matter.

"I have accepted the apology from John Dumelo... he called me and apologized, when the call came through I didn't want to prolong the issue so I accepted his apology, "he stated.

Asked whether it was a planned act with Dumelo, he responded "I didn't plan anything with Dumelo... It happened and it's working in my favour and when things are going in your favour, people always want to say stuff to derail you but it's really helping me".

The young C. E.O has over 200 employees and promises to take bread-making in Ghana to the status of multinationals such as McDonalds.