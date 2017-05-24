Photo: Zambia Reports

Hakainde Hichilema addressing his supporters at a Mandevu rally in Lusaka.

The case in which opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is charged with treason will come up for ruling today before Magistrate Betty Malupenga.

The decision to transfer the case to Magistrate Malupenga, wife of local government permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, has already been received with mixed feelings from the opposition UPND camp.

Hichilema and five others were arrested on April 11 and charged with treason which is non-bailable. Legal gymnastics have kept Hichilema in prison. The opposition figure has been tossed from one Magistrate to another.

Malupenga is the third magistrate handling the case. Green Malumani started off the matter before passing it on to Magistrate Simusamba.

Magistrate Simusamba was due to make a ruling on Monday but called in sick forcing the matter to fall into the hands of Magistrate Malupenga.

Magistrate Malupenga is expected to rule on whether the matter should be referred to the High Court as per committal certificate issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).