Three Administration Police officers died while two others suffered injuries when their vehicle hit a landmine at near Kulan Dam in Liboi Garissa County early Wednesday morning.

The police officers were travelling along the Liboi-Milan road in the vehicle belonging to the Kulan Administration Police Post when it hit the Improvised Explosive Device.

2 INJURED

The Nation cannot name the dead officer because their families are yet to be informed of their losses.

Other three police officers; Dennis Mwachiru, Titus Mwangi and Peter Gakuo were unhurt and have been accounted for. Police Constables Oliver Ochieng’ and Nahashon Omondi were injured and are undergoing treatment.

ATTACKS

The attack by suspected Al-Shabaab member comes just a day after Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet warned that some members of the terrorist group had sneaked into the country and were planning attacks.

In a statement, IGP Boinnet said the terror group waw behind a series of attacks, including a recent attack in Mandera where a chief was killed.

The IGP, however, said that police were on high alert, but asked the public to be vigilant and report suspicious people to the police.