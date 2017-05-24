24 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: PF Machinery Moves Into Kasama

By Nse Udoh

The Patriotic Front is quietly renewing its vowels with the electorates with party secretary general Davies Mwila hitting Northern Province on a five day recruitment mission.

Mwila has appealed to the citizenry to keep faith in President Edgar Lungu as he has continued steering development across the country.

He said that the PF was keeping its structures re-invigorated as they were scheduled to have intra party elections next year.

Mwila said that the party was continuously engaging the electorates as they did not want to lose touch with the grassroots.

He said that during the five day visit the party will sell the PF manifesto and also getting feedback from the citizenry.

Mwila said President Lungu was determined to develop Zambia across all provinces.

