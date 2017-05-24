Tanzania: No Tanzanian Injure in Manchester Bomb Blast - Dr Migiro

Dar es Salaam — No Tanzanian has been injured in the Manchester attack, the Tanzania ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dr Asha-Rose Migiro confirmed.

The ambassador, however, asked people with information about any Tanzanian injured in the explosion to report to the embassy.

At least 22 people, including children, have been killed in a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in one of the deadliest terror attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

A powerful explosion shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena late Monday as concertgoers streamed out following the American pop star's last song.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack but offered no evidence to support its claim.

An 8-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman have been named as the first victims of the attack, which has drawn condemnation and horror from around the world as a heinous assault targeting children.

Police believe a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast, and they are now trying to determine if he may have been part of a wider network. A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in south Manchester in connection with the bombing.