23 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Lacoste Youths Sexually Attack Zanu-PF Boss

Seven Zanu PF members believed to be aligned to VP Emmerson Mnangagwa's Lacoste faction including three war veterans on Tuesday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing various charges including sexually assaulting a provincial Youth League boss.

The charges were in connection with violent clashes which occurred at the party's provincial headquarters on Sunday. During the clashes, one senior district party official was stabbed in the face as members of the ruling party factions clashed.

First to appear before magistrate Tinashe Tashaya were Mabutho Moyo, Davis Muhambi and Magura Charumbira facing charges of malicious damage to property as defined in section 140 of the criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9.23.

Abigail Nyamunda appeared facing assault charges together with Bulawayo war veterans' chairperson Cephas Ncube and two other colleagues Juliet Sibongile Sibanda and Luke Mpofu. The war veterans are accused of sexually harassing and assaulting the party's provincial youth league chairperson, Anna Mokgohloa.

The seven who were represented by Tanaka Muganyi of Dube, Banda and Nzirayepenga were granted free bail and are out of custody.

They were remanded to the 2nd of June.

Through their lawyer, the accused said they were going to challenge further remand during their next appearance.

Another batch of Zanu PF supporters thought to be aligned to the Generation 40 faction (G40) is expected to appear in court on Wednesday facing similar charges.

The G40 faction, which reportedly includes party national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere and higher education minister Jonathan Moyo among others, is thought to be led by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

