Some bar and nightclub owners in Emmasdale are allegedly mixing alcohol with a cough syrup called Benyline, a law enforcement operation has revealed.

A recent Lusaka City Council (LCC) and Zambia Police operation revealed that traders in Emmasdale were mixing alcohol with foreign products.

The local authority has vowed to increase night raids after successful operations leading to the the arrest of numerous youngsters.

Over 100 teenage drinkers over two weekends were arrested in the crack down on illegal bar and nightclub owners recently.

Last weekend, local authority operatives descended on Chazanga, Mandevu, Garden and Emmasdale townships during which 65 young patrons were nabbed.

The arrest of the night club attendants through LCC is part of President Edgar Lungu's call to curb teenage drinking in the country.

LCC public relations manager Mulunda Habeenzu said the council will continue with night patrol of bars and clubs to ensure bar owners adhered to strict laws.

He said it was disheartening that all the arrested patrons were young people.

Habeenzu said those arrested were charged with idle and disorderly gathering which attracts a fine of K54, 00.

Two weeks ago, the council in conjunction with the police carried out a similar operation in Matero townships.