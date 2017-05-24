23 May 2017

Tanzania: ACT - Wazalendo Advisor Resigns Over Scandalous Video

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) advisor Albert Msando has stepped down, Party leader Zitto Kabwe has confirmed.

In his short statement to the media on Tuesday, Zitto said the former advisor submitted his resignation letter, adding that the party has no objection on his decision. Previously, a video showing Mr Msando touching socialite Gigi Money inappropriately circulated on social media.

"He has taken full responsibility as he should, he has to be example to the surrounding community," said the part leader who doubles as Kigoma Urban Mp. "Furthermore, Mr Msando has apologized on public and it's our responsibilities to help him in the difficult moment that he is passing through," he said.

According to Zitto, Mr Msando, who also is a famous lawyer has added a great contribution to the party on various posts that he had acquired. "We thank him for his patriotism to the party. As a leaders I have accepted his letter and I wish him all the best," said Mr Zitto

