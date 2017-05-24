Somalia: Thabit Appoints 14 District Commissioners Including 5 Women.

Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Abdi Mohamed on Tuesday appointed 15 District Commissioners for Banaadir region including 5 women . This is the highest number of women to be appointed district commissioners by the adminsitration since Somalia gained its independence.

Zainab Xaabsey , Zainab Wehliye , Rodo Olad , Basma Shakeeti and Munika has been appointed district commissioners of Shingaani, Boondheere, Wardhiigely, Waaberi and Shibis

Upon his appointment Mayor Thabit Abdi Mohamed had pledged sweeping changes in the administration of Benaadir region and the country's capital Mogadishu including opportunities to leadership for women.