Kenya: Margaret Kenyatta Calls for Support to Curb Obstetric Fistulas

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged development partners to continue supporting government's efforts aimed at addressing health issues affecting women and children.

The First Lady called for continued investment in research and technology to tackle health issues in the country.

Speaking at Kenyatta University, during the launch of an inaugural international conference on reproductive health whose theme is "Ending Obstetric Fistula in a Generation," Mrs Kenyatta noted that even though measures have been put in place to address obstetric fistulas worldwide, the campaign is under-funded and requires more human and financial resources to achieve its goal.

"It is estimated that a total of two million patients suffer from the stigma of obstetric fistula in sub-Saharan Africa and here in Kenya 3,000 new cases are reported annually; this situation is unacceptable and should not be allowed to persist," she said.

IMPROVING MATERNAL HEALTH

The First Lady said the government is committed towards improving maternal and newborn health and end fistulas through the provision of free maternal health services.

"Prevention is the key to ending fistulas. The UN Population Fund states that ensuring skilled birth and providing emergency obstetric care for all women who develop complications during delivery would make fistula as rare in Africa as it is in the industrialised world," she said.

Mrs Kenyatta added that improved access to education, gender equality and the will to end child marriages must be ensured to reduce marginalisation of women and girls.

An obstetric fistula occurs when a woman experiences prolonged and obstructed labour and lacks access to timely medical care, leaving a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum.

WORLD FISTULA DAY

The three-day conference was launched as the world marked World Fistula Day under the theme of "Hope, Healing and Dignity for All" and shall seek to address the challenges and opportunities available to assist in ending fistulas in the country.

The university's acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Paul Wainaina, noted that 62 per cent of deliveries are attended to by skilled midwives.

"This means that close to half of the country's deliveries are done by unskilled midwives at home or on the way to hospital who can do little to save the mother's life in case of a complication," he said.

Prof Wainaina noted that fistula is one such condition that arises from birth complications.

Health PS Julius Korir said the ministry is committed to ending maternal mortality with a view to attaining Sustainable Development Goals as well as Vision 2030.