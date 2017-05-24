Somalia: Soldiers Exchange Gunfire in Mogadishu

Soldiers within Somali security force have engaged gunfire in Mogadishu on Tuesday, the latest in series of infighting in the Somali capital.

The fire broke out at KM-4 junction after the troops at a security checkpoint mistaken soldiers chasing a killer for militants, according to a witness, speaking to Radio Shabelle.

"There was an exchange of gunfire between two groups within Somali army at KM-4. The gunfight flared up after troops trying to arrest a killer clashes with Police in the area," he said.

The area security officials later intervened in the confrontation, and the soldier who killed a civilian in Hamarweyne district was detained and taken to a Police custody for inquiry.