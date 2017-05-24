Tanzania: Yanga Chairman Yussuf Manji Resigns

Photo: OGL/The Citizen

Yusuf Manji, the chairman of Yanga F.C and boss of Quality Group.

Dar es Salaam — The Yanga Sports Club Chairman, Mr Yusuf Manji, has resigned from his position, claiming that he was paving the way for other people to lead the club.

In his resignation letter that went viral on social media, Manji said on Tuesday that he was leaving Yanga, believing that the club had attained great achievements in the country's soccer.

"It is time for me to step aside from the position of chairmanship. We have already retained our premier league championship with good players and coaches," said part of the letter.

Speaking on E Fm Radio, Manji confirmed his resignation.

"That information is correct as the reasons of my resignation are there," Manji responded in brief.