Somalia: Suicide Bomber Kills Two At Bosaso Security Checkpoint

A witness says a suicide bomber has blown himself up at a security checkpoint in Bosaso city located Somalia's northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland, killing two people.

The bomber was reported approached soldiers at a checkpoint near Jubba hotel on Tuesday evening, and detonated explosives strapped to his waist in Puntland's commercial city.

Three soldiers are among the wounded. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but, Al shabaab militants often carry out such attacks in Somalia.

Puntland officials are yet to comment on the suicide attack in Bosaso.