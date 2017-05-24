23 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Cholera Appears in North Kordofan Capital

El Obeid / Kosti — Cases of cholera have appeared in the state capital of North Kordofan for the first time. The disease is spreading rapidly in White Nile state, where seven people died in the capital on Saturday.

The hospital in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, received 38 cases of cholera by the state health authorities. A medical source told Radio Dabanga that cholera infections appeared in El Obeid starting two days ago. Five new cases that emerged in Karima district were transferred to the hospital, while thirteen patients were transferred from El Wehda district.

The cholera patients have been isolated in the dermatology ward. A medical source told Radio Dabanga that the patients are denied any visit. "There is a sign with 'No entry, special cases' that prohibits entry of visitors."

Kosti

On Saturday seven people died of cholera in Kosti, the capital of White Nile state, where the cholera has spread into epidemic proportions. The Eye Hospital in the town has been turned into an isolation centre to accommodate the rising number of cases: currently 183 patients remain here, according to medical sources.

"Most of the cases arrived from square 54, west of Kosti, on Monday," a medical worker said. "The health situation is very serious. New cases have emerged in Duem, Um Jar, and Abu Shibeika."

A school in Asalaya is transformed into an isolation centre for 126 people infected with cholera. Abdelrahman El Siddig, the head of civil society organisations in White Nile, told Radio Dabanga that one person died of cholera on Monday.

'Watery diarrhoea'

In September last year, Radio Dabanga received reports about people stricken by "acute watery diarrhoea" in Blue Nile state. Since then the deadly disease spread to other areas. The states of North and South Kordofan remained, according to reports from the field, unaffected.

Though Sudanese medics have confirmed that the disease concerns cholera, federal health authorities continue to deny its presence. In April, a journalist was detained in eastern Sudan for reporting about cholera.

Sudan

