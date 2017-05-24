Zimbabwe: Angry Nurses March Over 'Wrong' Job Grading

Hundreds of nurses Tuesday staged a protest at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare to express their disgruntlement over the inefficiencies of the Health Services Board (HSB) since its inception.

The demonstration was organised by the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA).

Coming from all the country's provinces, the nurses were carrying placards denouncing HSB for failing to properly grade them at work. They later handed over a petition.

According to the petition, the nurses are unhappy with the board's "failure to implement grades resulting in health workers being placed in wrong grades since 2009".

The nurses said pleas to have that rectified had fallen on deaf ears.

"We cite endless examples of people who are not in their rightful positions e.g. Senior Sisters, Junior Sisters, degree nurses (Ggeneric) are all lumped in D1where as civil servants across the board, following harmonised senior grades, are D5 to E1; degreed ones start in D3," read the petition.

"Other examples include Principal Pharmaceutical Technicians who are currently in D3 and D4 instead of being in D5 or E1. Senior retention allowances in the same sector are paid discriminately."

But in their immediate response the HSB said harmonisation of grades was done in line with Government Harmonisation Policy in April 2007 while appointment procedures were produced in 2010 to support this harmonisation policy.

However, HSB claimed it had "noticed the possibility of members having been omitted from the harmonisation exercise". The board said it was "agreed that validation exercise of qualification by members be carried out service wide".

"The packages for health workers are differentiated by the basic salaries that prevail at any given time," the board further said.

The lowest paid member in the health services has a basic pensionable package of $375 made up of basic salary, housing and transport allowance.

HSB also said following approval of the night shift allowances in 2015 there was a misinterpretation of the provision of the new framework for the night duty but that has since changed and night duty allowances are being now paid as agreed.

On eligible grades, HSB said they will continue to look into the issue and promised to take appropriate remedial action.

On other matters arising from the petition such as deployment of staff, HSB said it follows the provision of the Health Profession Act which says only members registered by their respective councils will be deployed under the banner "first to graduate, first to be deployed."