24 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Police Arrest, Lock Up 470 Street Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stella Cherono

Police have arrested nearly 500 street children and placed in custody, in a crackdown that began Monday morning.

By end of Tuesday, the 470 minors had been arrested.

The children and a few adults have been placed in different cells in the city, Nairobi County Police Commander, Japhet Koome said.

Mr Koome said the crackdown on street children and families is ongoing, and that those who have been nabbed will be vetted before they're sent back to their homes or rehabilitation centres in different parts of the country.

"Their numbers have been increasing and they have been mugging and harassing people on the streets," Mr Koome said.

Early Tuesday morning, police and City Council vehicles were seen on the streets, picking up the children. The children were taken to the Central Police Station, Kamukunji Police Station among other stations.

The Consortium of Street Children estimates that there are over 60,000 street children in Nairobi. Police estimate that a quarter of this number are in the Central Business District.

The Social Protection Fund allocated to the Orphaned and Vulnerable Children by the treasury is meant to cater for the welfare of the children.

The treasury increased the amount by 64 per cent, to reach Sh9.7 billion in 2015/16 financial year. The amount allocated in 2014/15 was Sh 5.9 billion.

Kenya

Rights Activists Want Joho, Waiguru, 18 Others Out Of Polls

Civil society watchdogs have flagged 20 politicians they say should not be allowed to contest in the upcoming elections… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.