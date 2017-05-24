Kenya: Nairobi Police Arrest, Lock Up 470 Street Children

Police have arrested nearly 500 street children and placed in custody, in a crackdown that began Monday morning.

By end of Tuesday, the 470 minors had been arrested.

The children and a few adults have been placed in different cells in the city, Nairobi County Police Commander, Japhet Koome said.

Mr Koome said the crackdown on street children and families is ongoing, and that those who have been nabbed will be vetted before they're sent back to their homes or rehabilitation centres in different parts of the country.

"Their numbers have been increasing and they have been mugging and harassing people on the streets," Mr Koome said.

Early Tuesday morning, police and City Council vehicles were seen on the streets, picking up the children. The children were taken to the Central Police Station, Kamukunji Police Station among other stations.

The Consortium of Street Children estimates that there are over 60,000 street children in Nairobi. Police estimate that a quarter of this number are in the Central Business District.

The Social Protection Fund allocated to the Orphaned and Vulnerable Children by the treasury is meant to cater for the welfare of the children.

The treasury increased the amount by 64 per cent, to reach Sh9.7 billion in 2015/16 financial year. The amount allocated in 2014/15 was Sh 5.9 billion.