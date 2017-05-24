Kenya: IEBC Returning Officers Meet Aspirants in Counties

Aspirants seeking various political seats in the August 8 elections have been urged to stick to the electoral code of conduct set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the campaigns officially start on Sunday.

In Nakuru and Nyandarua, IEBC officers warned aspirants to be cautious of electoral malpractices, warning that candidates involved in the breach of the conduct will be disqualified.

Nakuru IEBC County Returning Officer Silas Korir said adherence to the rules will help avoid disputes during and after the elections.

"All aspirants are advised to stick to the IEBC rules and conduct themselves with decorum to avoid unnecessary disputes during the electioneering period," said Mr Korir.

He spoke during a meeting with political aspirants for the Nakuru senatorial, governorship and woman representative seats at the IEBC offices in Nakuru Town.

CLARIFY ISSUES

The meetings held across the country were meant to clarify legal and operational issues and qualifications for various elective positions, among others things, ahead of presentation of papers by the aspirants from May 28 to May 31.

Those who attended the meeting in Nakuru included incumbent Governor Kinuthia Mbugua, Senator James Mungai who is vying for governor and woman representative aspirants Gladys Kamuren (Chama Cha Mashinani), Zipporah Muthoni Kimani (independent), Agnes Njambi (independnet), Liza Chelule (Jubilee Party) and Grace Karuga (Kanu).

In Nyandarua, IEBC elections manager, Mr Gideon Balang, told aspirants to read and understand the electoral code of conduct.

Addressing the aspirants at ACK Hall in Ol Kalou Town, Mr Balang assured aspirants that the commission is prepared to conduct free and fair elections.

INDEPENDENTS

"Incidents reported during the party primaries won't be heard at the IEBC. All candidates will be treated equally regardless of party. We appreciate the high number of independent candidates seeking elective posts. That's what democracy is all about," he.

Mr Balang said IEBC will be working with the police to ensure security during the campaign period.

"Election is a one-day affair, encourage your supporters to be peaceful. They will need each other after the elections," said the IEBC boss.

Dr Kiarie Ndirangu, a governorship aspirant who chairs the Nyandarua County independent candidates' forum said independent they have faith in IEBC.

HATE MONGERS

In Samburu, aspirants called on IEBC to crack down on hate mongers using social media platforms while in Narok, aspirants used the meeting to refute reports that indicate that the county is a "hotspot region" as classified by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission in June 2016.

Led by Governor Moses Lenolkulal, aspirants in Samburu called for strict legal measures and quick prosecution of social media users inciting and maliciously defaming people in open political rivalry.

Speaking at the meeting attended by Samburu Speaker Steve Lelegwe, woman representative hopefuls Pauline Lengures (ODM), Rebecca Lenkupae (Jubilee), the governor asked IEBC to come up with a quick solution to the problem said to be dividing residents.

"They incite people, preach hate and animosity among residents. We don't want to sit and watch as our county heads towards a political turmoil," the governor said.

He spoke during a pre-nomination meeting at Maralal Pastoral Centre.

The meeting was moderated by Ben Moseti, an IEBC officer.

CIVIC EDUCATION

Aspirants also called for enhanced civic education to sensitise voters on the importance of elections.

Ms Lengures urged IEBC to allow aspirants to select their preferred agents in polling stations.

In Narok, aspirants who attended the meeting moderated by IEBC county elections manager, Ms Anastacia Mutua, at the Maasai Mara University said the classification of Narok as a hotspot region has created unnecessary tension ahead of the polls.

Those who attended the meeting included governor aspirants Tiampati ole Musuni, Patrick ole Ntutu, senate aspirants Ledama ole Kina and Albert Kimining, woman representative aspirants Rebecca Tonkei and Margaret Nkumum while Governor Samuel ole Tunai was represented by his legal team.

Senate aspirant and former Narok South MP Nkoidila ole Lankas told the IEBC officers that the hotspot classification was misleading, stating that aspirants had agreed to preach peace ahead of the polls.

"We deny that this region is volatile. It is just different in terms of political agitation and vibrancy. It is just like other counties and people should not turn the radar on us," said Mr Langas.