Somalia: Govt Condemns Manchester Terror Attack, Says Ready to Stand By UK

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has condemned the suspected terror attack in Manchester in United Kingdom where at least 22 killed and 59 others injured after a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up outside the main Manchester Arena where a Monday night concert was taking place.

Last night explosion happened in the Foyer of Manchester Arena after a concert by an American popular singer Ariana Grande ended. According to media reports children are among those killed.

In an official Twitter post early on Monday, President Farmajo said that Somalia would stand by UK as a friend. "We condemn evil of terror against innocent people in Manchester. UK is resilient and will overcome," the president said in a tweet. "Our thoughts and prayers with all victims of Manchester attack. #UK has stood by us and we are ready to stand by our friends." UK is among the nations backing and training Somali security forces in the battle against the terror group Al-Shabab in Somalia.