Sudan: American Institute of Administrative Accountants Approves Establishment of Branch in Sudan

Khartoum — The American Institute of Administrative Accountants has agreed upon of establishment of a branch in Sudan after a period of more than 20 years due to the imposition of economic sanctions. The Institute is one of the largest and most trusted associations focused exclusively on strengthening the management accounting profession worldwide.

The Chairman of the Association of Administrative Accountants Adela Ahmed Al-Tayib praised, at SUNA Forum Tuesday, the government and the private sector in their relentless efforts to make Sudan benefits from this institute to develop accounting profession and accounting staff to keep abreast with the global developments in this field. She added that the Institute of Management Accountants aimed to enable accountants and financial management professionals to enhance performance within the business environment of the Institute of Management Accountants, the Association of Accountants and employees of financial institutions. The institute awards the certificate of the Certified Administrative Accountant and the internal professional development programs.

The Chairman of the Association of Administrative Accountants pointed out that the Institute of Management Accountants supports the areas of the Certified Management Accountant program, continuing education, networking and the emphasis on professional ethics. The Institute of Management Accountants has a global network of more than 50,000 members from 140 countries.

She excused the Official of the Public Affairs at the US Embassy Carolyn Schandar for her absent from the forum for her prior commitments.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Accounting and Auditing Organization Board Mustafa Salim Bayoumi welcomed the establishment of the institute branch in Sudan to facilitate contact opportunities for the Sudanese accountants with members from all over the world as well as the provision of technical and professional support and training opportunities keeping pace with global developments in the accounting field.