Sudan: Ministry of Intl Cooperation, German Technical Aid Agency Sign Joint Talks' Minutes

Khartoum — The Ministry of International Cooperation and the German Technical Aid Agency (GIZ) have signed, in the presence of the Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman, the minutes of the joint talks in the field of vocational training, food security and climate impacts for the states of Darfur and Eastern Sudan at 31 million euros.

The Director of the European Union's Administration at the ministry Ahmed Al-Sharif signed on behalf of Sudanese side, whereas the Head of the East Africa Division at the German Ministry of Development Dr. Mathis Moss signed for German side.

In statement to press after the signing ceremony, the minister praised German State for supporting Sudan over the past years in the renovation of the vocational training centers and training of the trainers and students, which resulted in the training of skilled Sudanese cadres capable of playing important roles in revitalizing the labor market with their major skills as well as combating unemployment and reducing poverty.

For his part, the Head of GIZ East Africa Department in Germany Dr. Raff Timberman said that GIZ has reopened its office in Sudan. He said that the visit came within the framework of the development of bilateral relations between Sudan and Germany, which was reinforced by the previous economic forums held previously between the two countries, which resulted in supporting projects in the field of food security, health, education and vocational training as well as support of the refugees-host communities.

Dr. Timberman said that his delegation would make field visits to the states of North and West Darfur to get acquainted with the sustainable development needs there with a view to submitting an integrated report to the concerned parties in Germany to provide the necessary support.

He added that Germany gave concern to the vocational training as it is one of the practical pillars that plays great roles in combating unemployment and youth employment. He revealed that the German Technical Aid Agency has paid 51 million euros during the last period.