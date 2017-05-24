Sudan Condemns Attack in Manchester

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, issued a statement condemning the attack in Manchester city on Monday the 22nd f May 2017 that resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent civilians in a horrific crime that is against all values and human principles.

The Ministry has expressed in a communique its condolences to the families of the victims and its sympathy with those injured and with the friendly people and government of UK.

The Ministry has renewed its rejection and condemnation of all acts of terrorism and all actions of bloodletting of innocent people and of terrorizing civilians, a matter that is rejected by all divine religions, international charters and laws.

The Ministry expressed full solidarity and full backing and support by the Sudan for the UK government and also renewed its call to the international community to intensify its efforts and cooperation in face of all forms of terrorist and criminal activities.