Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Qatar, Sweden, Austria, Germany, the UK, the USA, South Sudan, South Africa, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have celebrated the 26th Independence Day anniversary.

The celebration in all countries highlighted various activities portraying the unity, diversity and steadfastness of the Eritrean people to reinforce participation in the national development drive and giving resolute rebuff to external conspiracies against the homeland. The celebrations also witnessed the participation of Eritrean youth and friends of Eritrea.

During the celebrations, Eritrean nationals in Wuppertal, Germany, donated 1,500 Euros in support of the National Association of Eritrean War-disabled Veterans.

Seminars by Ambassadors and Charge d'Affairs were conducted on the objective situation in the homeland, progress of the national development programs and the role of citizens in the Diaspora in development undertakings.