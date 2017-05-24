Photo: The Nation

Civil society watchdogs have flagged 20 politicians they say should not be allowed to contest in the upcoming elections over integrity issues.

The Kenya Integrity Alliance on Wednesday said the politicians have unanswered questions on corruption and unethical conduct.

THE LIST

The alliance named no presidential aspirant, but gave red cards to Kirinyaga Jubilee governor nominee Anne Waiguru and governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma), Okoth Obado (Migori), Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a) and Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay).

It also named Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Uasin Gishu Jubilee woman rep nominee Gladys Boss Shollei, Elizabeth Ongoro, George Ochilo Ayako and Mathew Lempurkel.

Others are Moses Luria, Oscar Kipchumba Sudi, Samwel Kazungu Kambi and Stephen Murathi Kambi.

The allegations range from abuse of office to audit queries about finances and participation in violence.

SH16 BILLION

The list was jointly prepared by Transparency International, the Society for International Development, Mzalendo Trust and Inuka Trust.

The organisations say the list is not complete and more names could be added.

On corruption, the alliance claims the individuals are responsible for the loss or unexplained use of Sh16.8 billion in public funds.

"We have handed this list to the vetting agencies for action. It is not our role to register or to clear aspirants,” said Irungu Houghton of the Society for International Development, one of the member organisations in the alliance.

“We hope they will have the courage of conviction to act consistently with reports that have been generated by statutory bodies."

Here is the verdict of the alliance in summary:

1. Anne Waiguru – governor nominee, Kirinyaga

Ms Waiguru, a former Cabinet secretary for Devolution, is under investigations for the theft of up to Sh1.9 billion belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS).

Abused, lost or unaccounted for money includes funds meant for slum upgrading of a 3.5-km road in Kibera, Nairobi.

The candidate is accused of giving directives that ensured procurement and payments were centralised at the NYS headquarters, and hence overriding and undermining meaningful oversight by other State departments.

An IPSOS public perception survey released on September 8, 2015 ranked the candidate as third most corrupt leader.

2. Evans Kidero - governor nominee, Nairobi

Dr Kidero is accused of procurement irregularities of up to Sh4.6 billion in a plan to launch a metro transportation system.

He is also accused of bribery and payment of Sh200 million to Justice Tunoi and also assaulting Ms Rachel Shebesh

An IPSOS public perception survey released on September 8th, 2015 ranked candidate as fourth most corrupt leader.

3. Elizabeth Ongoro – MP Nominee, Ruaraka

Ms Ongoro is accused of instigating violence during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party nominations, which led to her being barred from contesting on the party ticket.

4. Ferdinand Ndun’gu Waititu – Governor Nominee, Kiambu

Mr Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao, has already been declared unfit to hold public office by the Court in 2015.

Mr Waititu has also been implicated in hate speech.

5. Asman Kamama – MP Nominee, Tiaty

Mr Kamama is accused of involvement in the ongoing clashes.

6. Alfred Nganga Mutua – MCC Governor Nominee, Machakos

Dr Mutua is accused of procurement irregularities of 16 Subaru vehicles worth Sh147 million, ambulances worth Sh145 million and also irregularities in the construction of Kithimani-Makutano road at Sh568 million.

7. Alfred Kiptoo Keter – MP Nominee, Nandi Hills

Mr Keter has been accused of going against Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act, by his conduct in public.

He is accused of abuse of office, obstruction and harassment of legitimate authority at the Gilgil weighbridge on January 21, 2015.

8. Cyprian Awiti – Governor Nominee, Homa Bay

Mr Awiti is under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission EACC, concerning the alleged misappropriation of Sh200 million meant for the Agro City project.

9. Ken Makelo Lusaka – Governor Nominee, Bungoma

Mr Lusaka has been under probe over his county’s purchase of 10 ‘Special’ and ‘non-carcinogetic’ wheelbarrows at the cost of Sh1 million each.

He is also linked to a company that has allegedly won the majority of Bungoma County contracts.

10. Zacharia Okoth Obado – Governor Nominee, Migori

Mr Obado is accused of embezzlement and loss of up to Sh600 million through procurement irregularities, violation of Section 11 of the Election Offences Act, 2016 including the use of and perpetration of violence during the ODM party nominations in April 2017 leading to destruction of property, loss of lives and intimidation of opponents by issuing threats.