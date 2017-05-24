24 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Road Crash Deaths Rise On Weekends - NTSA

By Reitz Mureithi And Hilda Anyango

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has stated in a report that most traffic crashes are recorded weekends.

Statistics show that 17 per cent of the crashes occur on Friday, while 16 per cent happen on Saturday and Sunday, pointing to days when most Kenyans travel.

Mondays and Thursdays saw the least road crashes at 12 per cent while most crashes occur between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

The number of passengers killed in traffic crashes between January 1 and May 16 this year increased to 286 from 256 for the same period last year.

Over the same period this year, pedestrians accounted for the highest number of road crash deaths at 431, a 9 per cent drop from 477 recorded in 2016.

HUMAN ERROR

According to the transport agency, human error contributes to over 80 per cent of road crashes in Kenya with 20 per cent being attributed to, among others, the mechanical condition of the vehicle and road conditions.

Some of the errors ranked high are speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving.

Two weeks ago, a crash at Mbaruk on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, which killed 18 people was attributed to reckless driving and speeding.

According to the NTSA report, most of those who died in crashes were people aged between 25 and 34.

This age group consists of people who mostly own private cars and tend to travel a lot.

Privately owned vehicles were involved in most crashes at 28 per cent, compared to public service and commercial vehicles that were at 22 per cent each while government vehicles were the least contributor at 1 per cent.

TRAINING

In terms of counties, Nairobi had the highest number of traffic deaths followed by Nakuru, Kiambu and Machakos.

The deaths are however the least in Wajir and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Reports show that by 2030, road traffic injuries are expected to be the fifth cause of death up from being the ninth cause currently.

To tame road crash deaths, NTSA has come up with a new curriculum of training, testing and licensing of drivers instructors and examiners across the country.

The agency is also in the process of establishing transport and safety committees to handle road safety in counties.

