24 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Boy Living On Sugar, Cooking Oil 'Has Sickle Cell'

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Shukuru Kisonga,16, who is a boy from Ruvuma Region, who was living on sugar and drinking a litre of edible oil daily, is suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD), a doctor at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) have said.

After several medical tests conducted on him at MNH, Shukuru's over indulgence in eating sugar and edible oil and other foodstuffs can be attributed to his sickle cell condition, but his parents didn't know about it.

The Form Two student was initially reported to drink two litres of milk and one third kilogramme of sugar daily, something that prompted his family to seek medical advice to treat the abnormal condition.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, a specialist on blood disorders, Dr Stella Rwezaura, said medical results showed Shukuru had iron deficiency in his blood and that this explained his eating behaviour.

"His eyes were turning yellow and this prompted his family to seek traditional healing. History shows that Shukuru has been taken to traditional healers, where he received alternative treatment," noted Dr Stella.

"I have already talked to his mother about the findings on sickle cell. He has a congenital disease. I have also instructed the mother to bring her other children for diagnosis as well, as I am afraid they might also have this disease," said the specialist.

Medical sources show that patients with SCD have a defect in a protein in red blood cells (haemoglobin), which is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. However, following the latest diagnosis, Dr Rwezaura, noted that the child had been prescribed with folic acid tablets to protect him from developing anaemia.

Meanwhile, his blood and urine samples are being assessed to check if there are other complications that require treatment.

