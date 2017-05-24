24 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Pipeline to Be Multipurpose Project - Tpdc

By Ludger Kasumuni

Dar es Salaam — The oil pipeline set to run from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga port will be a multi-purpose project that will serve to transport Tanzania's oil once it is discovered, according to Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) acting managing director Kapuulya Musomba.

Speaking to The Citizen earlier in the week, Mr Musomba said the possibility of the 1,443 kilometre-long pipeline to be used to transport Tanzanian oil in the future without the need to lay other pipelines was one of the benefits from the Ugandan pipeline whose construction is set to start following the agreement signed ion Sunday by President John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart, Mr Yoweri Museveni.

"On Sunday President Magufuli talked about the possibility of future uses of the oil pipeline to transport Tanzania's own oil. This is was one of the areas of discussions in the negotiations that have been concluded. The President did not say that we have already discovered oil as reported in a section of the media," he said.

Tanzania and Uganda are expected to sign the Inter-Government Agreement on the proposed pipeline any time. Other gains of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) to Tanzania that President Magufuli talked about on Sunday included jobs and income generation for communities living near the pipeline.

The two governments have set 2020 as the deadline for the completion of the $3.5 billion pipeline.

East Africa

