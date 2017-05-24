Kenya: State Plans Innovation Hubs Across the Country

The government plans to connect all constituencies across the country with free Wi-Fi.

The projects known as 'Constituency Innovation Hub' will cost Sh100 million, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology Joe Mucheru said. .

According to the CS, the platform will provide online work opportunities for the youth.

Mr Mucheru said about 10,000 people will be trained from next month to equip them with skills on how to earn online.

"As a country we are moving the digital way and we would like to encourage the youth to take up job opportunities that are already available online to learn and improve," he said while speaking at Dedan Kimathi University where he gave a public lecture on the future of work and opportunities in online freelance work on Tuesday.

DIGITAL DEVICES

Mr Mucheru said the hubs will be equipped with digital devices to enable the youth access tools to innovate and market creative ideas online that will enable them earn an income.

The initiative is already working in five constituencies and installation is underway in 16 constituencies, Mr Mucheru said.

"The hub will provide free internet access to public using the facility to enable them access online jobs and allow them obtain agribusiness and microfinance information.

He said his Ministry is collaborating with MPS on the internet access drive.

The CS called on more youth to register in with Ajira Digital jobs training platform being undertaken by the government in collaboration with the private sector and development partners for mentorship and to obtain skills for online work.