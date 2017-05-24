Sudan: Turkish Companies Expresses Desire to Invest in Mineral Sector in Sudan

Khartoum — Investors from Turkey expressed serious desire to invest in the country's mining sector, which they described as encouraging and attractive, especially investment in gold metal.

The Director-General of the Public Geological Research Corporation "the technical arm of the Ministry of Minerals" Dr. Mohamed Abu Fatima has conveyed the desire of Turkish investors to obtain a number of mining blocks in Sudan to invest in it, whether in strategic, rare or agricultural minerals in addition to heavy metals, particularly gold.

Dr. Abu Fatima presented, during his meeting Tuesday with the Turkish investors including the Turkish Geological Survey Corporation and a number of Turkish companies wishing to invest in this sector, Sudan's various mineral potentials and investment opportunities including the strategic minerals iron, manganese, chromium and aluminum in order to exploit them optimally and add value to them through processing.

The Head of the Public Geological Research Corporation expected that Sudan would achieve a big leap in gold production and assume a second rank in Africa after South Africa after the access of the companies that added large reserves of gold to the production circle within the next few years to raise the production to more than 100 Ton per year, which will be an incentive for large investors to enter this sector.