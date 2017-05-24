23 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Government and Management Sector Reviews Performance Reports

Khartoum — The Government and Management Sector Technical Committee, chaired by the Council of Ministers, Secretary General, Dr. Omer Mohammed Saleh reviewed, Tuesday, the reports of performance of Ministries of Defense and Information for the first quarter of 2017.

The meeting lauded the Defense Ministry for securing national sovereignty in all the country.

The committee also discussed the performance of the Ministry of Information and the related institutions in accordance with state reform program and the five years economic reform program.

