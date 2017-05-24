Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has taken package of precautions and measures to control watery diarrhea in the White Nile State by shutting down and dry up the polluted drinking water resources.

The Wali (governor) of the State, Abdul Hamid Musa Kasha and the Undersecretary of Federal Health Ministry, Dr. Issam Edeen have led a campaign to shut and dry up the all sources of the polluted drinking water resources in the state with the participation of police forces and the officials of localities, civil society organizations, youth and woman organizations.

The Undersecretary of Federal has lauded the measures taken by the state and the quick response for the conditions put by the Federal Ministry.