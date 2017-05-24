Sudan: Parliament Forms Committee to Look Into National Prime Minister' Statement

Khartoum — In a sitting chaired by its Speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer , Tuesday, the National Assembly formed a committee under chairmanship of Deputy Speaker, Aysha Mohamed Saliah , to study statement delivered by the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih before the Assembly yesterday (Monday).

The Parliament demanded the Committee to present a report about the statement with period of time not exceeding June, the 7th.

SUNA noted that the committee formed included Professor Ahmed Magzoub Ahmed as alternate chairman, heads of permanent committees and their deputies and heads of parliamentary groups.