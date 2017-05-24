Sudan: VP Accuses Some Neighboring Countries of Supporting Rebels

Atbara — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has accused some neighboring countries of supporting the armed movement on their recent aggression on Darfur.

The VP who was addressing a celebration of launching of the Summer Activities Program of the Sudanese Students, at Atbara Stadium, Tuesday, has described the armed movements as hypocrites, as their delegations negotiate the government, in Germany, in the same time, arrange with the State of South Sudan and Libya to terrorize the peaceful citizens in Darfur.

Hassabo congratulated the Army and the Rapid Deployment Forces on their victories over the rebels, adding that dialogue will be open for everyone.

He greeted the National Accord Government, all the political forces and the movements which accepted the dialogue, calling on Sudan public opinion to support the government.