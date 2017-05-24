23 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador Ahmed Mohamed Presents His Credentials to Peruvian President

Khartoum — Ambassador Ahmed Yousif Mohamed presented his credentials to President of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, as Sudan Extraordinary Ambassador and Plenipotentiary at Republic of Peru.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings of President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir to President of Peru and he said he came with apparent directives to develop Sudan relations with Peru in all fields especially in areas of minerals and fish technologies.

The Peruvian President affirmed readiness to facilitate task of the Ambassador and asked him to convey his greetings to President of the Republic.

Afterwards, Ambassador Ahmed met with Foreign Minister of Peru and notified him with Sudan desire to cooperate with Peru in areas of fishes and minerals as well as with visit of Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour to Peru.

