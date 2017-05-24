23 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Hails Victories Achieved By Armed Forces in East and North Darfur States

Khartoum — The President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has commended victories achieved by the Armed Forces against rebel forces in East and North Darfur States last Sunday,, affirming that the Armed Forces would remain the firm shield for all people of Sudan.

Addressing celebration organized by the Ministry of Defense for veterans of the Armed Forces at premises of Ministry of Defense , Tuesday, the President said the Armed Forces used to achieve victories despite plots and conspiracies, commending bravery of the Armed Forces in repulsing the rebels in East and North Darfur State.

He explained that the rebel forces intervened in framework of a huge plot where the rebels moved via two axes , one from South Sudan, with 64 vehicles that destroyed and seized by the Armed Forces , and the second from North Darfur State, stressing the Armed Forces capability to protect the Country.

President Al-Bashir hailed veterans of the Armed Forces who contributed to training the Armed Forces.

